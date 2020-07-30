



Three suspected bandits have been killed at Ruwan-Dorawan village in Dutsinma Local Government Area of Katsina State during a gun duel with the police.

It was learnt that the suspected bandits met their death early Tuesday when the Police Area Commander for Dutsin-ma led a combined team of the Counterterrorism Unit and Vigilante group members in the area to repel a group of bandits who stormed the village about 1 a.m.

Eyewitnesses said the bandits had stormed the village and rustled some animals when distressed calls were made to the security team.

The security team reportedly went after the bandits and ambushed them, leading to the gun battle.

The three bandits reportedly died during the shootout while the team recovered one AK 47 rifle, six motorcycles, seventeen rustled cows, and forty sheep from the bandits.





The Spokesman for the Katsina State Police Command, SP Gambo Isah, confirmed the incident on Wednesday evening at the command’s headquarters in Katsina.

He said, “On the 28/07/2020 at about 01:00hrs, Area Commander Dutsin-ma led a combined team of CTU and Vigilante group, based on a distress call, that bandits in their numbers armed with AK 47 rifles, attacked Ruwan – Dorawa village, Dutsin-ma Local Government Area of Katsina State.

“The team went after the hoodlums and blocked their possible exit route and ambushed them into a gun dual. The teams succeeded and killed 3 bandits, recovered one AK 47 rifle, 6 motorcycles abandoned by the bandits, 17 cows, and 40 sheep. An investigation is ongoing. “