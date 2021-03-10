



The Katsina state police command, said it has killed one person during fierce shootout with five suspected armed bandits along Runka to Baure axis in Safana local government area of the state.

SP Gambo Isah, the police spokesman in the state disclosed this in a statement he signed and made available to pressmen, said the team of police men while on normal patrol, battled with bandits resulting to the death of the one suspect.





He said: “Police patrol team attached to Safana Division while on routine patrol along Runka to Baure axis, exactly after Garin Tambari before reaching Illela Village had an encounter with bandits numbering about five, Armed with Ak-47 riffles. The team engaged the hoodlums in a fierce gun duel as a result of which one of the bandits was neutralized and his AK-47 riffle with 2 rounds of 7.62 mm live ammunition were recovered.

SP Isah further said investigation is ongoing to track the hoodlums in the area.