



Katsina police early Saturday morning engaged bandits in a gun battle at Kwantawama village in Dutsinma Local Government Area of Katsina State during which one Amadu Yusuf, said to be one of the bandits was arrested.

The police team also rescued fourteen women said to have been abducted by the bandits.

It was learnt that the bandits who were about forty, armed with AK 47 rifles, had stormed the village about 1 am and abducted the fourteen women.

The bandits were also said to have rustled a large number of animals.

Sources said following the receipt of distressed calls from the village, the Divisional Police Officer for Dutsinma, CSP Muhammad Makama, led the ‘Operation Puff Adder’ team to the village where they engaged the bandits in a gun duel.

One 30-year-old Yusuf of Tudu village in the council was arrested in the process while the police team was also able to rescue all the fourteen victims and recover the rustled animals.





The Spokesman for the Katsina police command, SP Gambo Isah, confirmed the development.

He said in a statement on the incident, ” Today (Saturday) 18/07/2020, at about 01:00hrs, DPO Dutsinma, CSP Muhammad Makama, led “Operation Puff Adder” to Kwantawama village, Dutsinma LGA of Katsina State, based on a report that bandits numbering about forty (40), on motorcycles, armed with AK 47 rifles, attacked the village, kidnapped fourteen (14) women including children and rustled a 021 large number of domestic animals.

” The team chased after the hoodlums into the fringes of Rugu forest and engaged them in a gun duel.

“The team succeeded and dislodged the bandits, rescued all the kidnapped fourteen women, thirty (30) cows, sixty (60) sheep, and arrested one of the bandits later identified as Amadu Yusuf, M, aged 30yrs of Tudu village, Dutsinma LGA of Katsina State.

“Investigation is ongoing.”