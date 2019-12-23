<a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>

The wife of the Chairman of the Katsina State chapter of the Nigeria Union of Teachers, Siyudi Hassan, was on Saturday night kidnapped in Dayi Town in Malumfashi Local Government Area of the state.

Dayi is the NUT chairman’s home town.

However, she was said to have been released on Sunday without any ransom paid.

The spokesman for the Katsina State Police Command, Isah Gambo, confirmed the development on Monday.

He said, “It is true that the woman was kidnapped but she had been released without any ransom paid.”

Sources said the woman, whose name was not given, was kidnapped on Saturday night in the town by gunmen.

The sources added that the woman was released on Sunday but did not add whether it was through the efforts of the police .

The NUT chairman could not be reached on the telephone for comments.