<a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>





A 58-year-old man, Badamosi Mohammed, and his 22-year-old wife, Maimuna, are currently facing charges of criminal conspiracy and culpable homicide over the death of one Salihu Mohammed.

The couple, who reside in the Kasai village, in the Batsari Local Government Area of Katsina State, have been remanded in a correctional facility till February 20, 2020, by Hajiya Fadile Dikko of the Katsina Chief Magistrates’ Court.

Dikko gave the order after the couple were arraigned before her court on Thursday.

The police had informed the court that the couple had on December 23, 2019, invited Salihu to Kasai on the suspicion that he was having an affair with Maimuna.

The deceased, who was 40 years old at the time of his death, was a resident of the Tulluwa village, also in the Batsari Local Government Area of the state.

He was said to have met his death at the hands of the Badamosis after Maimuna’s husband attacked him with the handle of a hoe.





According to the police report, the deceased was hit several times on his head as he entered the couple’s residence to honour their invitation.

Salihu was subsequently rushed to the Batsari General Hospital in a bid to save his life after the attack left him with head injuries.

He, however, died from his injuries on the same day.

It was gathered that the incident was reported at the Batsari Police Station by the village head of Kasai on December 24, 2019.

As a result, the couple were charged with criminal conspiracy and culpable homicide in line with sections 58 and 189 of the Katsina State Penal Code, 2019.

The police prosecutor, ASP Sani Ado, prayed the court to adjourn the matter to enable the police to conclude investigation into the matter.

The presiding magistrate adjourned the case till February 20, 2020, and ordered that the defendants be remanded in the custody of the Katsina Correctional Centre until then.