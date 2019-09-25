<a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>





Malam Abba Mato, Chairman, Daura Local Government Council, Katsina State, has donated a 10-sitter bus to the local vigilance group in the area.

At the official hand-over of the vehicle in Daura on Wednesday, Mato said that the gesture was to support the local security outfit to perform more effectively. He added that the council had also procured security gadgets worth more than N400,000 to enable the 125-member group to discharge its duties.

Mato further stated that the vigilance group members were recruited across the 11 wards of the area council. He listed the gadgets procured for the group to include torch lights, whistles, raincoats, safety shoes and other items needed for effective community policing.

<a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ab00b666&cb=372633535272822922938363633' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=8&cb=372633535272822922938363633&n=ab00b666' border='0' alt=''/></a>

“Our intention for providing these facilities is to make the group to be more effective. Their services are very essential to our people, we intend to recruit additional hands to ensure wider coverage, we need to reach people in the remote communities too,” he said.

The chairman used the occasion to commend security agencies such as the military, police and civil defence for their support in providing security for the people. He also commended the traditional institution, youths and women groups for their inputs in the maintenance of the relative peace and stability enjoyed in the area.

Malam Saadu Mazoji, Head of the vigilance group, commended the council for its supports and pledged the commitment of the group to promote peace and orderliness.

“We shall work with the authorities to ensure that our people enjoy peace and stability in their various communities,” he said.