A popular local singer in Kano, Alhaji Nazir Ahmad, popularly called” Sarkin Wakan Kano,” who was arrested for allegedly releasing two uncensored musical albums, has been granted bail.

However, the songs in the albums were said to have criticised Kano Governor, Dr Abdullahi Ganduje.

This is just as the state Police Command said: “The court ordered his arrest and we complied with the order and we have already handed him over.

However, a magistrate court sitting at Rijiyar-Zaki area of Kano State granted him N500,000

bail.

It was alleged that the Kano singer operated an illegal studio, which he allegedly used to release the albums.

However, the albums released three years ago, were was said to have violated some provisions of the state censorship board laws.

In the said albums entitled Gidan Sarauta and Sai Hakuri, the singer was said to have openly accused Ganduje.

Sarkin Wakan was reportedly arrested on Wednesday arresred by the state Police Command.

However, according to the Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO), Kano Police Command, DSP Abdullahi Haruna, confirmed the arrest.

He said arrest of the singer was based on the orders of the court.