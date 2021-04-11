



Operatives of the Kano State Police Command have arrested 154 suspects for armed robbery and other crimes.

Those arrested included a logistics supplier, suspected to specialise in selling motorcycles and drugs to bandits in Zamfara.

“Investigation revealed that, so far, the suspect has delivered more than 60 motorcycles to the bandits in Zamfara. He has been charged to court,” said a statement on Sunday by the spokesperson for the Command, DSP Abdullahi Haruna, who indicated that the suspects were arrested at different times and locations in various raids conducted under Operation Puff Adder.

He said others arrested included 14 armed robbery suspects, 143 thugs, kidnappers, fraudsters, car thieves, bandits’ supplier, and a cattle rustler.

DSP Haruna said the command recovered five rifles including one AK-49, two AK-47, two pistols and other dangerous weapons as well as nine cars, two tricycles, illicit drugs, 99 pieces of 100 fake dollar notes and GSM phones.





He said the police, on March 20, arrested one Musa Abubakar, 23, who conspired with others at large to attack one Hassan Shariff at Gunduwawa Village on Kano-Hadejia Road.

The suspects, he said, shot the victim in the shoulder, and robbed him of his car and other items.

The police spokesman said: “On Jan. 13, suspected armed robbers attacked personnel of Wanxiang Mosquito Company located at Zenawa Village in Gezawa Local Government Area of the state.

“The suspects carted away with N13.5 million, four smartphones valued at 600 dollars, a laptop computer and other items.

“The following suspects – Musa Ibrahim Ringim, 48, Abdulwahab Ubale, 20, and Sama’ila Bello were arrested in connection with the crime.

“Following the arrest of one Abubakar Musa, 27, along Birnin Gwari and Falgore Forest axis, another notorious kidnapper/armed robber was also arrested in possession of an AK-49 rifle with 59 live ammunition.

“Musa was arrested while trying to establish a kidnapping base in Falgore Forest.”

Haruna said all the suspects would be charged to court as soon as investigations were concluded.