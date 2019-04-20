<a href='http://apps.pista.ng/ads/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://apps.pista.ng/ads/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://apps.pista.ng/ads/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://apps.pista.ng/ads/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://apps.pista.ng/ads/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://apps.pista.ng/ads/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://apps.pista.ng/ads/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://apps.pista.ng/ads/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>

The Kano State Command of the National Drug Law Enforcement Agency (NDLEA) says it has arrested two suspects in possession of 2.927 kilograms of cocaine in the state.

The NDLEA Commander in Kano, Dr Ibrahim Abdul, who disclosed this while briefing newsmen on Saturday, in Kano, said the suspects were arrested in a hotel along Katsina road in the city.

According to Abdul, the arrest was first of its kind in the Kano Command, but similar to its recent discovery of a cannabis Sativa (Indian Hemp) farm in the state.

He explained that for over a month, the command had been tracking and monitoring movement of the suspects following intelligence report by its men.

He said they were arrested while swallowing the Cocaine, which was to be transported to Saudi Arabia en-route Sudan.

The commander said the arrest was as a result of NDLEA’s current efforts towards ending drug abuse and trafficking in the state,

“An onslaught on the hard drug barons resulted in the arrest of two suspects Abdul Abubakar and Ibrahim Mustapha and seizure of up to 2.927 kilograms of cocaine for the first time by the command,’’ he said.

Abdul further explained that also this month, the command arrested four suspects in possession of a pistol on Kano-Gwarzo Road, on their way to Funtua, Katsina State.

He added that during the month in review, NDLEA had dislodged 50 hotspots within and outside the metropolis, because of the command’s tireless efforts and fight against all forms of drug abuse.

“Within the month of April, we succeeded in seizing 836.927 kilograms of exhibits which includes 9.927 cocaine, 250 kilograms of cannabis sativa, 560 kilograms of Tramadol, and also 24 kilograms of a drug imported from South Africa, known as Khat,’’ he said.

He also disclosed that the command had also counseled and rehabilitated 10 regular clients; while 50 drug users were referred to higher facilities for intervention.

According to Abdul, the command secured the conviction of five drug peddlers while 92 cases were still pending.

He said four Airport officials were recently arrested for conniving with the peddlers to put exhibits in passengers’ luggage, who were traveling to Saudi Arabia.

Responding to questions from newsmen, the suspected Cocaine pushers admitted their offence, but said that it was their first time of involvement in the criminal act.