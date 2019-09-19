<a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>

The Kano State Hisbah Board says it has arrested four youths for allegedly committing immoral acts.

This is contained in a statement signed and issued to newsmen by the Public Relations’ Officer of the Board, Alhaji Ibrahim Lawan on Thursday in Kano.

According to him, immorality of any type is banned under the Shari’a law in the state.

“The suspects are girls aged between 17 and 20 years.

“They were apprehended on Wednesday night at ICU Guest House in Nasarawa Local Government Area (LGA) of the state during a special patrol,” he said.

He advised parents to ensure proper upbringing of their children.