The Kano state Government has constructed a high-tech communication center at the state Police Command Headquarters in Bompai area of the metropolis.

In a statement issued by Ameen Yassar, head of media and publicity at the Kano Government House, said the project comprises “digital satellite equipment and sensor technology, among other infrastructure aimed at consolidating the security system in the state, which is the most populous in Nigeria.”

Governor Ganduje said during his visit to the centre, that the project is aimed at tracking criminals and deal with all forms of security challenges before they escalate.

“Security related decisions required correct and timely intelligence as well as detailed understanding of the situation on the ground. That is why we must deploy ICT in security management”, he noted.

“This facility will serve not only assist in tracking criminals in Kano but will also cover parts of Jigawa, Katsina, Kaduna and Plateau states. This is in addition to another multi – million Naira equipment we provided to the state command of the DSS, which has been assisting us in tracking criminals in the state”.

The Governor, observed that the synergy among security agencies has yielded positive result, citing the rescue of Magajin Garin Daura and arrest of a number of top kidnappers as examples.

“Kano is now one of the most peaceful states in the country because of the level of coordination between security agencies and the level of cooperation given to them by the state,”.

In his remarks, the acting Commissioner of Police, Kano Command, R. G. Ubani, promised to effectively utlilize the center for improved security services in the state and beyond.

“This center is well equipped with modern facilities and it is helping us in conducting surveillance, successful search and rescue operations,”.