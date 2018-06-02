The Kano State Government on Saturday commenced the retrieval of codeine from pharmaceutical outlets and individuals in the state.

The state Director of Pharmaceutical Services in the Ministry of Health, Mr. Abdu Umar Madaki, disclosed this on Saturday that the state government committee has visited about 20 premises in the state in order to retrieve such products.

This is part of efforts to sanitise the state against any syrups or tablets containing codeine, as directed by the federal government.

According to him, all pharmacies and individuals in possession of any codeine should contact the Pharmacists Council of Nigeria (PCN), Kano office to collect the recall form to assist in mopping up codeine circulation in the state.

He said the state government has assured residents of the state that it would step up collaboration with the PCN, NAFDAC, NDLEA and other stakeholders in the state towards tackling the menace of illegal drug sale and abuse.

The state government also urged well meaning people of the state to support the government in its anti-drug war by giving useful drug-related information to the relevant authorities.

Madaki also said the state government is working towards the speedy completion of renovation and extension work at the Kiru Reformatory and the Rehabilitation facilities at the state NDLEA headquarters along Airport Road.