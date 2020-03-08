<a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>





The Kano State Road Traffic Agency (KAROTA) said it has impounded over 150 cartons of unregistered drugs and injections worth over N20 million and arrested two suspects.

The drug is suspected to be Potwin and 30 cartons of Janify Caftarian injection allegedly smuggled into the state by some suspected drug peddlers.

The Managing Director of the agency, Baffa Danagundi disclosed this in a statement issued to reporters in Kano, by the Public Relations Officer, Nabilus Abubakar.

According to him, the suspected Potwin and Janify Caftarian injection were confiscated during a special operation by the KAROTA officials.

“We confiscated over 150 cartons of Potwin injections which are manufactured specially for surgery in hospitals and often misused by drug abusers, and also 30 cartons of Janify Caftarian injections worth over N20 million.





“Two suspects were arrested during the operation; however, the agency would not relent in the fight against illegal importation and stocking of unregistered drugs and expired food items.’’

The KAROTA boss said the agency would continue to fight against spread of dangerous hard drugs and would continue to arrest and prosecute offenders.

According to him, the two suspects were handed over to the committee on fake drugs under the state Ministry of Health, which KAROTA is a member.

He promised that the agency would reward anybody that brings genuine information about such illegal acts to KAROTA, adding that the identity of such informants would be fully shielded.

Danagundi, therefore, urged the general public to provide useful information to the agency to arrest and prosecute offenders.