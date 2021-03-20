



The Chairman, Road Transport Employers Association of Nigeria (RTEAN), Mando Chapter in Kaduna, Ibrahim Danborno, has cautioned drivers against embarking on night journeys to avoid falling victim to kidnappers.

Mr Danborno gave the advice on Friday in Kaduna.

He noted that although security agents were doing their best, drivers, especially those who operate commercial fleets, should avoid travelling at night so as not to endanger their lives and those of passengers.

“Transport unions across the country should continue to sensitise their members on the dangers of night journey.

“Much as kidnappings still occur during the day, chances of its occurrence are higher at night,” he said.





The official advised drivers to stay off the road at night for their security and safety.

He also cautioned drivers against taking passengers outside of motor parks, “as such practice is very risky because you don’t know who you are carrying.”

“We had several instances where kidnappers connived with persons who hide under the guise of being passengers along the road to abduct people.

“Drivers should ensure their passengers fill the passenger manifest before they take off from their respective parks,” he added.

Mr Danborno assured security agents of the cooperation of the association to curb incidences of kidnapping in Kaduna State.