



The Police Command in Kaduna State said on Friday that it had arrested three suspects for criminal conspiracy, inciting disturbances and abduction in the state.

The Command’s Public Relations Officer, ASP Mohammed Jalige, confirmed this in a statement in Kaduna.

Jalige said that on March 22, at about 08000hrs, the command received a complaint through DPO Zonkwa from a citizen of Fadere village, Lere Local Government Area of the state.

He said that the complainant had reported that on March 21, three others and he, all of the same address, went to Gora-Gan, Zangon Kataf LGA, to retrieve their cows that were in military custody.

He explained that after they collected the cows, they requested for military escort.

He said that the Secretary to the District Head of Gora, Atyap Chiefdom, insisted that there was no need for military escort as he would ensure that they reached their destination safely.

He said, however, that while on their way out of Gora-Gan hoodlums ambushed and attacked the vehicle that was used in conveying them.





According to him, this resulted in all the occupants of the vehicle scampering in different directions into the bush for safety.

“The three others’ whereabouts remained unknown,” he said.

Jalige said that on receipt of the complaint, the operatives of the command were immediately detailed to ensure that the criminals were apprehended while the victims were rescued unhurt.

“During the course of investigations, three suspects were arrested in connection with the incident while efforts were being intensified to ensure that justice was served in the interest of peace in the area,” he said.

“In view of the above, the command assures parties involved that justice will certainly prevail to serve as deterrent to whosoever wants to truncate the relative peace currently being enjoyed in that axis of the state,” he said.

He advised the public to avoid taking laws into their hands and, instead, should always approach the appropriate authorities with whatever grievances they might have for redress.