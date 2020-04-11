<a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>





The Kaduna State Government said it will not negotiate with bandits, anarchists and people who take lives at will in the state.

The state government said rather it would work with security agencies to root criminal elements out of the state.

The state Commissioner of Internal Security and Home Affairs, Samuel Aruwan, made it known in an address at the maiden meeting with Major General Chukwuma Okonkwo, the new Commander of Operation Safe Haven in Kafanchan on Saturday.

He said the state would not compromise on security issues, adding that it will not relent in its efforts in tackling the criminals nor entertain any distraction.

He assured that the state government has a constitutional responsibility to protect the lives and property of its citizens, assuring, “Government will not succumb to emotions and diversionary tactics.”

The commissioner assured that no one has the right to take anyone’s life over any disagreement or carry out reprisals.

He explained, “Only the government and the courts have the power to arbitrate and dispense justice, and the law is blind in this regard. God is the giver of life, and no group of individuals can stake a valid claim to wipe out any race of people.”





Aruwan had told the visiting team from the Geneva-based Centre for Humanitarian Dialogue on 17th March, 2020, that criminals must be treated as criminals without recourse to religion, ethnicity or political affiliation.

He listed the names of those who lost their lives in killings and reprisals in Kaura, Kauru, Jema’a, Sanga and Zangon Kataf local government areas, spanning ethno-religious divides.

The commissioner assured that the state government has recorded several successes in the area of de-escalating violence, containing threats to law and order and curtailing the spate of wanton killings despite the challenges of tackling the criminals.

He lamented that some officers and men have paid the supreme price in the line of duty, and some survived with severe injuries.

He, however, prayed that the souls of the departed rest in peace and prayed for the speedy recovery of the injured.

Responding, Major General Okonkwo assured the state government of a sound relationship, saying that Operation Safe Haven would review the request of the state government.