Kaduna: Lecturer’s wife, three children kidnapped

Bandits reportedly broke into the house of Mrs Jummai Suleiman, a clinical psychologist in the Department of Psychiatry, Ahmadu Bello University Teaching Hospital (ABUTH), Zaria, at about 9 pm Friday, July 9, kidnapping her along with her three children.

The children – Abdullateef, 10, Amina, 6, and Abdulrahman, 4 – were abducted at their residence, Milgoma, Shika-Zaria.

The woman’s husband was reported to be a lecturer at the Federal University Dutsima in Katsina State.

He was said to be away when the bandits struck.

While the police authorities are yet to confirm the incident, locals say the bandits came through a village called Nasarawan Buhari and later went away with the four victims through another village called Biye.