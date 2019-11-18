<a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>

Two lecturers, who were abducted on separate occasions by the same gang of kidnappers in Kaduna State, have managed to escape from captivity, spokesman of Kaduna State Police Command, Yakubu Sabo, revealed in Kaduna yesterday.

According to available information on the abduction of the two lecturers who are brothers, Adamu Chonoko, who works with Ahmadu Bello University, was earlier abducted and a ransom of N10 was placed on him.

But, the amount was negotiated to about N2 million, which Adamu’s brother, Umar Chonoko, who also lectures with Kaduna Polytechnic, took to the kidnappers in anticipation to see his brother returning home.

On reaching the agreed spot where the money was to be dropped somewhere in Mahuta, Igabi Local Government Area of the state, Umar was also seized and additional N5million ransom was demanded.

Since then, nothing tangible has been heard about the development until the police issued a statement yesterday announcing the escape of the duo from their abductors.

The police spokesman said: “Today, 17/11/2019, at about 11:51am, the command received information from the family of the two kidnapped lecturers, Adamu Chonoko from Ahmadu Bello University and Umar Chonoko from Kaduna Polytechnic that the duo have managed to escaped from the den of their kidnappers.

“The Commissioner of Police, Ali Aji Janga, while rejoicing with the families and friends of the victims, assured the families and members of the public that the perpetrators of this crime would be apprehended and brought to face justice.

“The police will not relent on the ongoing investigation to track down the perpetrators of this and other similar criminal incidents with a view to arrest and prosecute them in accordance with the laws of the land.

“The command enjoins the good people of Kaduna State to continue to support the command in the current battle against criminality in the state.”