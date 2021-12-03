Kaduna: Gunmen abduct 50, kill two others in fresh attack

Gunmen suspected to be bandits have abducted over 50 people and shot two others dead in an invasion of Uguwan Gambiya Village, an outskirt of Kaduna metropolis.

The gunmen reportedly invaded the community in early Friday.

Sources said the invaders successfully went away with over 50 people after they killed two.

It was gathered that the bandits visited 13 families in a selective attack.

A source who craved anonymity said the attack lasted for about two hours with heavy gunshots.

Many residents were said to be fleeing the community to avoid further abduction.

Security men came to the community after the bandits had gone. they were seen combing the forest to see if they could rescue the victims.