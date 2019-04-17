<a href='http://apps.pista.ng/ads/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://apps.pista.ng/ads/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://apps.pista.ng/ads/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://apps.pista.ng/ads/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://apps.pista.ng/ads/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://apps.pista.ng/ads/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://apps.pista.ng/ads/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://apps.pista.ng/ads/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>

The Kaduna State Government says it has immunised 215, 000 cattle against the Contagious Bovine Pleuro Pneumonia (CBPP), a lung infection of cows.

Dr. Samuel Tanko Dogo, who disclosed this in an interview with News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) in Kaduna, on Wednesday, said the programme was part of the government’s efforts at curbing spread of the disease.

Dogo said the disease, which broke out in January, infected 1,850 cows and killed 367 herds in some parts of the state.

He said the government embarked on the immunisation to control the lung disease from spreading to other parts of the state.

According to him, so far 215,000 herds have been immunised in Kagarko, Kauru, Chikun, Giwa and Lere local government areas, where there was outbreak of the disease.

Dogo said that the government had ordered for 10,000 additional doses of vaccines to continue the immunisation programme.

He commended the Pastoralists for cooperating with veterinary doctors and other specialists assigned to carry out the vaccination.