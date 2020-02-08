<a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>





The Kaduna State Fire Service says it recorded 87 fire outbreaks and seven deaths in January 2020.

Mr Paul Aboi, Director of the service made this known on Saturday in an interview with newsmen in Kaduna.

Aboi said the fire outbreaks were recorded in Kaduna Zaria and Kafanchan.

He said the outbreaks were caused mainly by carelessness in the use of electrical appliances and ignorance in handling naked fires.

The director said January usually recorded high rate of fire incidences because it was a core dry season.

“We will continue to sensitise residents on fire safety measures to reduce the number of fire outbreaks.





“The efforts of the state fire service saved the state over N 2 billion worth of goods and property from over 87 fire outbreaks in the month.

“The property destroyed was estimated at N 700, 000 while the department was able to save properties worth N2 billion,” he said.

According to him, investigation shows that most of the fire incidents occurred as a result of negligence and improper installation of electrical appliances.

Mr Aboi advised residents of the state to be very careful with their electrical appliances and always disconnect them from power sources when they were not in use.