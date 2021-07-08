Kaduna court remands 75-year-old man over ‘sexual assault’ on minor

A Kaduna Chief Magistrates’ Court on Thursday, ordered that a 75-year-old man, Umar Isah, be remanded in a correctional centre for allegedly defiling a 10-year-old boy.

The police charged Isah who resides in Kingshasha Road, Ungwan Rimi, Kaduna with unnatural offence.

The Magistrate, Hajara Dauda, who did not take the plea of Isah, held that the court lacked jurisdiction to entertain the suit.

Dauda directed the police to forward the case file to the state Director of Public Prosecutions for legal advice.

She adjourned the case until July 13, for further mention.

Earlier, the Prosecution Counsel, Inspector Sunday Baba, told the court that Isah committed the offence on July 4 at 1p.m., at his residence.

Baba said the defendant, lured the boy into his room and had carnal knowledge of him.

The prosecutor added that during investigation, Isah confessed to the crime.

The offence, he said, contravened the provisions of Section 259 of the Kaduna State Penal Code Law, 2017.