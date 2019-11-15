<a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>

The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission, EFCC, Kaduna Zonal Office has arraigned a Councillor, Theophilus Madami, on a two-count charge bordering on criminal breach of trust and obtaining by false pretence before Justice Mohammed Tukur of the State high court in Kaduna State.

The defendant, a Councillor, representing Kakuri Hausa Ward, Kaduna South Local Government, Kaduna State, was investigated when the Kaduna Office of the Commission received a petition against him.

The petition was forwarded to the EFCC by Ibrahim Ringim Haruna of Pyramid Supplied Services Limited that he defrauded the company to the tune of N11, 080, 000.