Residents of Kawo community in the Kaduna metropolis on Monday burnt a suspected kidnapper and staged a protest, following alleged killing of an “innocent man” by a policeman.

The protesters were seen burning tyres after barricading the highway leading from Kaduna to Zaria and Birnin-Gwari.

It was learnt that trouble started when Kawo residents at about 9 a.m. on Monday, received information that there were three people, attempting to abduct people.

The residents immediately blocked roads leading in and out of the community and pursued the kidnappers, catching one of them and burning him on the spot.

It was also learnt that one of the suspects was captured by the police.

However, following the chaos, the police intervened to disperse the mob, shooting into the air and shooting a man in the crowd in error, while three others sustained injuries.

An eye-witness, Mr Sadi Dauda, told newsmen: “I sighted a large crowd from afar and I immediately rushed down.

“Kawo residents had received information that kidnappers, numbering three were operating in Sabon Kawo.

The crowd immediately blocked the roads. They chased the kidnappers and killed one.

“Immediately the police got to the scene, they started shooting sporadically to scare away people and they shot an innocent person dead.

“Four people were shot, one died. The remaining three are in Kawo General Hospital.

“Now, the residents are demanding that the kidnapper in police custody should be released so that they can do instant justice on him.

“They said they won’t leave unless the kidnapper is released to them,’’ Dauda stated.

The Public Relations Officer of the Kaduna State Police Command, DSP. Yakubu Sabo, did not respond to enquiries on the issue.

He, however, responded in a text message, saying simply: “in a meeting.”