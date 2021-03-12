



A combined team of security operatives made up of the Army, Air Force, Police and Department of State Services, DSS are combing the bushes in search of 30 students still missing after armed bandits attacked Federal College of Forestry Mechanization, Afaka in Igabi local government area of Kaduna State late Thursday evening.

Samuel Aruwan, Kaduna Commissioner, Internal Security and Home Affairs, who announced this in a statement on Friday said while the troops stopped by bandits from going away with 180 persons, 30 students are yet to be accounted for after the attack which occurred around 11:30pm on Thursday.

He added that some of the rescued students were injured and presently receiving medical attention at a military facility.





Narrating how bandits attacked the school, he said, “The armed bandits broke into the institution by breaching a perimeter fence. They then encroached about 600 meters to attack the first facility.

The armed bandits breached this perimeter fence and then encroached about 600 meters to attack the first facility.

“The Ministry of Internal Security and Home Affairs on receiving a distress call, alerted the 1 Division Nigerian Army and the Air Training Command of the Nigerian Air Force.

“Troops of the Nigerian Army immediately moved to the school and engaged the armed bandits accordingly.

“The troops successfully rescued 180 citizens; 42 female students, eight staff and 130 male students. However, about 30 students, a mix of males and females, are yet to be accounted for,” Aruwan said.