



An Angry mob at about 12:30pm on Monday set a suspected thief ablaze at the popular McCaiver market in Warri, Delta State, newsmen can report.

Details as to what the deceased suspect stole were still sketchy at the time of this report.

It was learnt that the deceased suspect was given a hot chase by the mob who set him ablaze after an unidentified passerby raised an alarm and called him a thief.





When contacted for comments, the Delta State Acting Police Public Relations Officer, DSP Odafe Bright, confirmed the report in a telephone chat with newsmen in Warri.

He said, “It is confirmed but details I don’t have. I will get back to you later.”