Barely 48 hours after signing a peace accord to end the five-month crisis between Jukun and Tiv ethnic groups in Taraba State, a Jukun militia group attacked a community in Donga Local Government Area of the State.

Local residents said Jukun militia in the early hours of Saturday attacked and burnt Tse-Akume located along Donga-Ananum road in Donga LGA.

A resident, Mr. Ason Iorwa told newsmen on the phone that the attackers numbering close to 200 invaded the village around 6:45 a.m. opened fire and set the entire village ablaze.

“Tse-Akume is a big Tiv village with over 600 occupants. Though many have since fled the village for fear of attack, we still have over 200 people staying there.

“I can’t give you any casualty figure now, but many people are missing, following the attack.

“I don’t know why the Jukuns don’t want this crisis to end. The day a peace meeting was going on in Jalingo, they attacked Leke village in Wukari LGA and burnt the village including a church and barely two days after the peace meeting, they attacked our village today.

“Since the Taraba State government has demonstrated her inability to solve the problem, I want to call on the Federal Government to intervene,” he said.

Caretaker Chairman of Donga Local Government Council, Nashuka Ipeyen confirmed the development to our correspondent via telephone, but could not give details of the attack.

“Yes, I was informed of a problem in my Local Government. I am now in Wukari trying to get security to follow me to the area. I will give you an update when I visit the area.”

Senior Special Assistant to Governor Darius Ishaku on Media and Publicity, Mr. Bala Dan-Abu enjoined the people to give peace a chance and stop attacks and reprisal attacks.

“The state government has just set up a 30-man committee drawn from both parties to find ways of achieving peace. So we enjoin the people to support the efforts of the government to bring peace.

“The people themselves must desire peace otherwise deployment of security agencies will not solve the problem,” he said.

Newsmen report that stakeholders at the peace meeting in Jalingo on Thursday presided over by the Deputy Governor, Engr. Haruna Manu, had agreed to a ceasefire to give room for peacebuilding process.