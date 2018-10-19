



The trial of suspected kidnap kingpin, Chukwudumeme Onwuamadike, popularly known as Evans, was stalled on Friday at the State High Court, Ikeja.

The matter could not continue due to the absence of the presiding judge, Justice Oluwatoyin Taiwo.

Justice Taiwo was absent to attend an event to mark the new legal year which commenced on Monday.

The case has been adjourned till November 5, 2018.

Evans is facing trial alongside one other on four counts bordering on kidnapping and unlawful possession of firearms.

The accused were alleged to have kidnapped one Mr Sylvanus Ahamonu, holding him hostage for at least nine weeks and collecting a ransom of $420,000 from his family.