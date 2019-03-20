



The absence of the trial judge has stalled further proceedings in the murder case against Maryam Sanda, who was accused of killing her husband, Bilyaminu Bello.

Maryam is being tried before an FCT High Court in Maitama for allegedly killing Bello, a nephew of former PDP Chairman, Alhaji Bello Halliru Muhammad.

She was docked alongside her brother, Aliyu Sanda; her mother, Maimuna Aliyu and her housemaid, Sadiya Aminu, who were accused of assisting her to conceal the evidence by cleaning the blood of the deceased from the scene of the crime. They pleaded not guilty.

Police had subsequently called six witnesses to corroborate the charge.

Following the closing of the prosecution’s case, Maryam’s counsel, Olusegun Jolaawo informed the court they intended to enter a no-case submission, which led to fixing todayday for adoption of written addresses.

No-case submission literally means an application by the defendant submitting that the prosecution had not led enough evidence to warrant for conviction or for the defendant(s) to defend herself.

If the application succeeds, the defendant(s) will be discharged and acquitted. However, if it fails, the defendant(s) will be ordered to open her defence.

The court had subsequently fixed March 20 for the adoption of addresses on the no-case submission.

However, parties were told in court today that the judge, Justice Yusuf Halilu was on an urgent official assignment.

Following agreement of all parties, the case was adjourned to March 26 for the adoption of addresses.