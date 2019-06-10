<a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>

The trial of six cargo handlers accused of planting illegal substance in passengers luggage at Mallam Aminu International Airport, Kano, again failed to hold today following absence of the presiding judge.

National Drug Law Enforcement Agency (NDLEA) in Kano revealed the suspects were arrested after a detailed investigation linked them to the arrest of Zainab Aliyu in Saudi Arabia.

The criminal trial brought before Justice Lewis Allagoa of Federal high court sitting in Kano, earlier slated for 3rd May 2019 was shifted till 10th June 2019 due to the unavoidable absence of the presiding officer.

The three-count charges leveled against the accused persons by National Drug Law Enforcement Agency (NDLEA) borders on conspiracy, export of illicit drugs and trafficking of unwanted substance to Saudi Arabia, contrary to the provision of NDLEA and punishable under section 14(b), Section 11(b) and Section 20(g) 2014 Act.

The accused persons are Idris Umar (alias Umar Sanda), Sanni Suleiman, Nuhu Adamu, Rhoda Adetunji, Udosen Itoro Henry and Sani Hamisu. The suspects are on bail.

Although the accused persons were not in court for the trial, it was learnt at the court registry the trial has further shifted for 2nd July 2019.

International Airport, Kano (MAKIA) for conniving with notorious syndicates to plant 2,000 taps of tramadol in her luggage tagged with the passport details of Zainab Aliyu.

Zainab, a graduate of Maitama Sule University, Kano, was arrested in Saudi after tramadol was planted in her luggage by the suspects at the airport in Kano.

Zainab was later released after six months in Saudi’s detention courtesy Federal government intervention.