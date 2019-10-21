<a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>

Bassey Etuk Williams, a journalist and publisher of Aljazirah Nigeria Newspapers, has commenced process of instituting a N1 billion suit against Governor Yahaya Bello of Kogi State.

Williams was attacked by the aides to the governor in Abuja last Friday, while the former was trying to access his residence at No. 12, Benghazzi Street, Wuse Zone 4, Abuja, which the governor’s aides blocked with their cars.

An eye witness, who spoke on condition of anonymity, said the ugly incident which happened about 7:30 pm took place without any provocation from Williams.

The source said Governor Bello’s aides attacked Williams as soon as he queried why an innocent citizen should be denied access to a public road, as this question did not go down well with the power-drunk aides.

Meanwhile, Williams has lodged a complaint at the police station, as he vowed to challenge the assault by Governor Bello’s men in court.

Efforts to reach the publisher has not been successful as he was quoted to have said that he was under threat, as Bello men were allegedly heard, saying they had their boss’s instruction to deal decisively with the publisher

As of the time of filing this report, Williams’ whereabouts has remained unknown, owing to the alleged threat on his life by Governor Bello’s men.

“This attitude is condemnable and should be treated with all seriousness because we can’t imagine such attitude by a sitting governor security aides preparing for his re-election come November.

“When will assault on journalists and the journalism profession end? Nigerians must stand up against this, as an assault on journalist is an assault on freedom of the press,” the source said.