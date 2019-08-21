<a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>

The panel set up by the military high command to look into strained inter-agency relations between the Nigerian Army and the Nigeria Police is worried over a trending video of the purported confession of the re-arrested notorious Kidnap kingpin Hamisu Wadume in police custody.

The panel was constituted by the Chief of Defence Staff, Gen. Gabriel Olonisakin, following a directive by President Muhammadu Buhari asking the military to investigate the killing of three policemen and two civilians in Taraba State by soldiers.

The trending video revealed Wadume confessing that the Army took him to their base and had his handcuff removed through the effort of a welder before he escaped after his initial arrest by the police.

A member of the panel from the intelligence service told PRNigeria in confidence that Wadume’s purported confession had put the military high command in a bad light, stressing that the new development should have been ironed out with the police high command since the investigation is ongoing.

The member said: “We are seriously disturbed and alarmed by the latest video on the purported confession of the re-arrested kingpin, Wadume while in the custody of the police.

“Though it is a commendable effort for the re-arrest of the kidnap kingpin, the video recording of the alleged confession of Wadume while the panel is still conducting its investigation is quite worrisome as efforts are being put in place to ensure smooth relations between the military and the police before the offending confession.

“Though our panel was inaugurated on Friday, August 9 which had an initial one-week deadline, we have been mandated to continue and conclude the probe as soon as possible. The arrest of Wadume would definitely shed more light on our investigation considering the volume of arrests and interrogations so far.”

The Joint Security Panel headed by Rear Admiral Ibikunle Olaiya, has representatives of the Police, Army, Navy, Air Force, Department of State Services (DSS) and the Defence Intelligence Agency.

Meanwhile, PRNigeria gathered that the Chairman of the Forum of Spokespersons of Security and Response Agencies (FOSSRA), Colonel Onyema Nwachukwu, has summoned an emergency meeting of the forum to discuss issues on inter-agency cooperation.

In an invitation notice to the member agencies, Colonel Nwachukwu who is also the Director Defence Information said “the special meeting is sequel to a decision reached at the meeting of CDS with Service Chiefs and Head of Security and Intelligence Agencies on the need for spokesperson/Directors of Information to hold regular meeting to harmonise positions and address joint press conferences to inform the public on efforts of security agencies in addressing security challenges in the country and other relevant issues.”

With its Secretariat at the Centre for Crisis Commission, FOSSRA has 17 member-agencies in the military, security, response, and intelligence service.