Super Eagles midfielder John Ogu will leave his Israeli side, Hapoel Beer Sheva, after a trophy-laden five-year spell with the club.

The Nigerian midfielder rejected Hapoel Beer Sheva’s new offer in search of a fresh challenge elsewhere.

Ogu joined Beer Sheva in September 2014 and has won six titles -three successive league titles as well as lifting the Israeli Cup twice and the Toto Cup in Israel.

The 30-year-old announced Tuesday morning that he will be leaving at the end of the season.

“After five years here in Hapoel Beer Sheva, I have decided I won’t be continuing my career here,” Ogu wrote on his official Twitter handle.

“All I just want to say is, thank you to everyone that made it possible for me to be here. Thank you for the memories and support. And to the fans, I specially say a Big Thank you.”

Ogu who began his European career in Slovenia with Drava Ptuj, also featured for Uniao de Leiria and Academica.

He was named the Best Foreign Player in the league after helping Hapoel Beer Sheva to their first league title in 40 years.

The Nigerian international is rumored to be heading to Turkey.