Niger State Police Command has arrested a 37-year-old man, Kabiru Mohammed, for defrauding 14 persons of N4.2 million with a promise to secure jobs for them in government ministries and parastatals across the country.

The suspect, who is from Shaku village in Lapai Local Government Area of Niger State, perpetrated the fraud on unsuspecting applicants in Gurara Local Government Area of same state.

It was gathered that the suspect presented himself as an aide to a special adviser to President Muhammadu Buhari and that he has the connection to secure jobs for them in the Nigeria Police Force, Customs Services, Civil Defence Corps, Navy, Air Force, Immigration Services, and NNPC among others.

The victims — Atahiru Tukura, Bello Abubakar, Mohammed Hussaini, Rabiu Tukura, Umar Danladi, Jibrin Shagabe, Zubairu Danladi, Halidu Musa, Basiru Usman, Mustaph Shehu, Ibrahim Mustaph, Yusuf Ibrahim, Adamu Mohammed and Ahmed Salihu — are said to have advanced cash of between N800,000 to N100,000 totalling N4.2 million to the suspect to secure them the jobs of their choices.

After waiting endlessly to collect their appointment letters from the suspect, the victims jointly alerted the Police, the suspect was trailed and arrested.

The arrest of the suspect led to other arrests which include one Ishaya Christopher, who is behind the printing of fake employment letters and staff ID cards given to the victims.

In a chat with journalists, Mohammed confessed that he was an errand boy, adding that they have been in the business for a while.

“We have been engaged in the business for some time and some applicants have succeeded in getting jobs through this means so I never thought it was fake. I can assure you that 95 percent of jobs in Nigerian are gotten through the same way. If I have succeeded with this, I would have become a hero but since I have failed this time around, I have now become a criminal,” he remarked.

Asked whether he regretted his action, Mohammed said ,”I have nothing to regret. My only regret is that it did not work out as planned and my hope of getting huge amount of money has been dashed”

The Police Public Relations Officer, Muhammad Abubakar, who confirmed the incident said that on interrogation by the Police, the suspect confessed to have committed the offence and that one of his accomplices, Peter James, is now at large and being trailed.

He said the suspects will be charged to court after preliminary investigations.