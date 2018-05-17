For allegedly robbing a pedestrian at gunpoint of her belongings valued at N124,000, a 34-year-old unemployed man was on Thursday remanded in Kirikiri Medium Prison on the orders of an Ikeja Chief Magistrates’ Court.

The Chief Magistrate, Mr J. A. Adegun, who gave the order, said the accused should remain behind bars pending advice of the State Director of Public Prosecutions (DPP).

The accused, Emeka Ogbona, whose address was not given, is being tried for conspiracy, armed robbery and assault.

Earlier, the Prosecutor, Insp. Clifford Ogu told the court that the offences were committed on May 14 at Kola Bus Stop, Alagbado, a suburb of Lagos.

Ogu said the accused with others still at large allegedly robbed Mrs Funmi Ajayi at gunpoint on her way from work.

“The accused and his other accomplices, armed with a cutlass, waylaid the woman while returning from work, robbed her of phone valued at N80,000.

“They also robbed her of her pair of shoe, a handbag and two new tops she bought, all valued at N124,000,” he said.

Ogu alleged that they hit the complainant with the back of the cutlass on her face and caused her grievous harm.

“The accused and his other accomplices ran away when a police patrol team sighted them.

“The accused was later arrested and brought to the police station,” he said.

The offences contravened Sections 245 ,297 and 299 of the Criminal Law of Lagos State, 2015.

The chief magistrate adjourned the case until June 15 for the DPP’s advice.