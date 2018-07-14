The Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps, Jigawa Command, said on Saturday that it recorded 423 cases in the second quarter of 2018.

The command’s spokesman, SC Adamu Shehu, made this disclosure in a statement in Dutse.

Shehu said the cases consist of 187 criminal and 236 civil.

He explained that the criminal cases involved theft, burglary, vandalism, fraud, currency counterfeiting, gross misconduct and gross indecency.

Others, the spokesman, added were breach of trust, sale and consumption of controlled drugs and other psychiatric substances, assault and rape.

According to him, the civil cases included family disputes, breach of contract, debt recovery, land and tenancy disputes and farmers/herdsmen disputes.

Shehu further stated that the corps got convictions on 124 criminal cases, 48 still awaiting trial, while 15 were transferred to relevant agencies for proper investigation.

He added that 235 of the civil cases were settled out of court by the command’s Dispute and Conflict Resolution Unit while one was transferred to court.

The spokesman quoted the state Commandant of the NSCDC, Muhammad Durumin-Iya, as appealing to the general public to continue to support the corps in its quest to provide adequate security for lives and property in the state.