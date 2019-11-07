<a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>

A Jigawa State magistrate court sitting in Babura local government area on Wednesday remanded a 35-year-old man identifed as ‘Chairman Dandanja’ for allegedly raping his friend’s wife.

The prosecuting counsel, Mr Muhammed Abdul, told the court that the accused person took advantage of his relationship with the victim’s husband, Usman Adamu, and forcibly raped her when his friend was absent from home.

The prosecutor alleged that the accused threatened his victim with a knife and closed her mouth after he had called her to receive a message for her husband.

The accused denied the rape charges when it was read before the court‎, saying that his friend’s wife had seduced him by demanding sex when he visited his friend at their residence.

Meanwhile, the victim told the court that the accused man is a friend of her husband’s and had frequently visited their house to chat with him, sometimes even giving gifts to their children.

“On that day when he came, my husband was not around,” she said in her testimony.

“He then asked me to come and receive a message for my husband.”

“He then grabbed my hand and forcefully closed my mouth and threatened me with a knife and then had sexual intercourse with me.”

“When my husband came back I then informed him what had happened, who then reported the case to the police,” she said.

Presiding Judge Rufaida N Hussain ordered that the accused be remanded in prison until November 13 for further hearing.