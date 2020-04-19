<a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>





Former Jigawa State House of Assembly member, representing Sule Tankarkar constituency, Alhaji Yahaya is dead.

The Senior special Assistant to the Governor on new media, Auwalu Danladi Sankara confirmed this to DAILY POST.

Yahaya died on Saturday afternoon at Aminu Kano Teaching Hospital after a protracted illness.





Before his death, Hon. Big Man was the Special Adviser to the Executive Governor of Jigawa State on State Assembly Matters, and once held the position of the Special Adviser to the Governor on Political Matters.

The deceased was also elected at different times as member Representing Sule Tankarkar Constituency at the Jigawa State House of Assembly.

The Governor prayed for “Allah SWT to accept and forgive his soul and grant his family and associates the fortitude to bear the loss.”