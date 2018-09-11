A Wuse Zone 6 Chief Magistrates’ Court, Abuja, on Tuesday, sentenced one Abubakar Ali, slated to get married on October 1, to three months in prison.

Ali was charged with conspiracy, trespass, and house-breaking, offences he admitted committing.

The convict who resides at Abacha Road, Mararaba, Nasarawa State, said he committed the crimes in order to meet up with the obligations of his upcoming wedding.

The Magistrate, Ibrahim Muhammed, however, gave the convict an option of N20,000 fine, warning that poverty was not an excuse for him to steal.

Earlier, the prosecutor, Mr Fidelis Ogbobe, had told the court that on September 2, police officers from Asokoro Police Station were called by the Manager of A.A. Rano Filling Station, Asokoro to the scene of the crime.

Ogbobe said the convict was caught after he broke into the station’s office and attempted to break the safe that contained proceeds of the day’s business.

The prosecutor said the convict confessed during interrogation that the Supervisor of the filling station, one Shehu Bello, told him that N5million was kept inside the safe.

He said that the offences contravened the provisions of Sections 97, 343, 353 and 95 of the Penal Code.