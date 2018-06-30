The Chairman, Ijaw Youth Council, Central Zone, Mr. Tare Porri, has survived death by a whisker after a reported attempt on his life by his deputy, Amiebi Turner.

Turner, who is the vice-chairman of the youth body and some of his loyalists allegedly invaded the venue of a peace meeting with several bus loads of hoodlums and ended the gathering at gunpoint.

Several properties belonging to the Chairman of the Elders Advisory Council, Mike Wenibowei, on whose residence the meeting took place, were destroyed, while the entire area was allegedly raided and valuables carted away.

Wenibowei, a former Chairman of the IYC, told reporters in Yenagoa, the c State capital, that he personally saw at least three pistols during the raid, while volley of gunshots were fired before the intervention of security operatives, who helped to calm the situation.

It was learnt that Turner and his loyalists were angry by an alleged grand plan by Porri to hand over to one of his loyalists before leaving the IYC to contest the State House of Assembly seat for Ekeremor Constituency 1 in Bayelsa.

The vice-chairman had reportedly told the elders of the IYC that sums of money received from various sources by the Chairman (Porri) remained unaccounted for.

But Porri refuted the allegation, saying that it was a lie from the pit of hell.

It was further learnt that two policemen, including an Inspector, who were deployed to serve an invitation from the state’s Commissioner of Police, Mr. Don Awunah, to the suspects in Ogboloma, were reportedly beaten up.

The security operatives are said to be currently receiving treatment at an undisclosed hospital.

When contacted, spokesman for the state police command, Asinim Butswat, confirmed the attack on the security operatives.

He, however, said he needed a detailed briefing to get the facts of the matter. “I am aware, I just want to get detailed explanation before I talk to you,” he said.

At a news conference at the national headquarters of the IYC in Yenagoa, Porri said he was saved by the intervention of his security detail and the malfunctioning of the pistol when his deputy pulled the trigger.

The zonal chairman said, “The Treasurer tried to hit me and when I dodged, I saw Amiebi trying to pull the trigger and the gun did not respond.

“Immediately, I used my last strength to hit him and I don’t know how I got out. He still followed me and was aiming at me before my security detail faced him and that was how I escaped being assassinated.”