The Industrial Training Fund (ITF) said on Monday that it had trained 200 teachers and donated desks and Information Communication Technology (ICT) equipment to some schools as part of its corporate social responsibility (CSR).

Mr Joesph Ari, the Director-General of ITF, who disclosed this to newsmen in Jos, said the equipment were donated to Government Technical College, Bukuru and Government Science School, Kuru.

He said the ICT equipment would assist students in the schools to practice and learn with modern technology, rather than taking the theoretical aspects of their syllabus alone.

According to Ari, training the 200 teachers is necessary to update their skills with current practices, as they are the ones saddled with the responsibility of teaching the future generation.

Ari said, as part of its CSR, the Fund also recently inaugurated a sickbay at the St. John Vianney Minor Seminary, Barkin Ladi, to cater for the immediate health needs of the seminary.

According to him, ITF also embarked on the construction and inauguration of two boreholes in Rantya and Hwolshe communities, to alleviate the water needs of people in such areas.

The director-general said the Fund had constructed and installed an Automated Teller Machine (ATM) at its headquarters, to ease the cash transactions of the immediate communities.

He said ITF would support efforts aimed at having a healthier environment with the planting of more plants, as it embarked on the beautification of the roundabout at the State Low-Cost Housing Estate, Rantya, Jos.