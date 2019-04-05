<a href='http://apps.pista.ng/ads/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://apps.pista.ng/ads/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://apps.pista.ng/ads/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://apps.pista.ng/ads/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://apps.pista.ng/ads/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://apps.pista.ng/ads/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://apps.pista.ng/ads/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://apps.pista.ng/ads/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>

Irate youths have set ablaze the National Drugs Law Enforcement Agency (NDLEA) office at Kazaure Local Government area in Jigawa State, injuring on personnel in the process.

The state police command Public Relations Officer, SP Abdu Jinjiri, confirmed the incident to newsmen in Dutse on Friday.

He explained that the incident happened on Thursday at 1800hrs when personal of the NDLEA went on a patrol in Kazaure town beside the river where youth normally meet for various illicit drugs activities, which resulted to the death of one person while trying to escape.

He said one Abubakar Lawal, 25, of Shaiskawa Quarters in Kazaure while trying to escape on sighting the NDLEA personnel, fell into the river and got drowned.

Jinjiri said in reaction to the death, angry youth attacked and chased the personnel to the NDLEA office at Kazaure and set it ablaze to register their anger over the demise of their brother.

He said the fire was quenched by the personnel of fire service, other security agencies and good Samaritans in the area.

He, however, revealed that the situation was calm while monitoring and reinforcement were deployed at both the police station and NDLEA office.

Abdu Jinjiri said investigation was still going on to arrest those responsible for the action.