A suspected robber was Tuesday beaten to death by irate mob while his suspected accomplice beaten to stupor.

According to the spokesman of the Enugu police command, Ebere Amaraizu, a superintendent of police, the suspected “hoodlums have been terrorizing members of the public within rail line/Holy Ghost axis of Enugu state”.

Amaraizu said the suspected robbers “met their Waterloo as irate and agitated members of the public descended heavily on them and inflicting various degrees of injuries on them shortly after allegedly committing their heinous crime and escaping into the nearby bush after sighting police operatives from central police stationing.”

He said: “The hoodlums later identified as Ebube Egbo of Amuri Nkanu West local government area and other gang members said to be terrorizing the area had engaged plain cloth operatives of the command on surveillance duties at the rail line axis with guns and machetes but luck however ran out of them as irate mob descended heavily on them before the arrival of reinforcement team from central police station.

“But before then, the suspected hoodlums have been critically injured by the irate mob who have sworn to assist to end the daily rail line robbery along old park Holy Ghost axis.

“Police reinforcement team recovered their weapons and took them to a nearby hospital where one of the hoodlums was later confirmed dead while Ebube is helping the operatives in their investigations.

“Ebube confessed that old park Holy Ghost axis robbery has been his trade but regretted his actions.

“The commissioner of police Sulaiman Balarabe earlier had directed for a full scale patrol and surveillance of the rail line axis following complaint of rail line robbery.”