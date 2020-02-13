<a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>





The Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps, Abia command, says it will collaborate with other sister security agencies to provide security at the burial of the parents of Nnamdi Kanu, the leader of the proscribed Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB).

The State Commandant of the organisation, Mr Nnamdi Nwannukwu, said this at a news briefing in Umuahia on Wednesday.

He said that the command had been consulting with other sister-security agencies on how best to ensure a hitch-free event.

Newsmen report that Kanu’s mother, Sally, and father, Eze Israel Kanu, the Traditional Ruler of Afaraukwu Ibeku, died in August and December 2019, respectively.

They will be buried on Friday in their country home in Umuahia North Local Government Area of Abia on Friday.

Nwannukwu said that the command would deploy its operatives, including himself, in the area to maintain the peace, law and order “before, during and after the burial”.





He said that the President General of the community, Chief Ikechukwu Ndubueze, had assured him of the community’s “resolve not to allow miscreants to infiltrate the community” to foment trouble during the burial.

The police command had alleged in a statement on Tuesday that IPOB was planning to “hijack” the burial in solidarity with its leader.

The NSCDC commandant, however, advised parents to restrain their children and wards from engaging in acts capable of disrupting the peace in the community before and during the burial.

“I appeal to the family members and friends of the monarch to toe the path of peace in the quest to give him and his wife a befitting burial.

“At this point in time, the greatest honour they can give the deceased couple is to make their burial peaceful.

“The command will not fold its arm and watch those who are bent on causing trouble to have their way.

“Parents should, therefore, warn their children and wards to stay away from trouble,” Nwannukwu said.