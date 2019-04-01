<a href='http://apps.pista.ng/ads/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://apps.pista.ng/ads/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt='' /></a> <a href='http://apps.pista.ng/ads/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://apps.pista.ng/ads/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt='' /></a> <a href='http://apps.pista.ng/ads/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://apps.pista.ng/ads/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt='' /></a> <a href='http://apps.pista.ng/ads/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://apps.pista.ng/ads/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt='' /></a>

Members of the proscribed Indigenous People of Biafra who allegedly attacked and burnt a police station in Ajali, Orumba North Local Government Area of Anambra State have been arrested.

Five of them arrested were paraded on Monday by the Commissioner of Police in the state, Mr Mustapha Dandaura at the command’s headquarters in Amawbia.

He said the suspects were nabbed by the Command’s Special Anti robbery Squad after “An aggressive manhunt of perpetrators”.

The CP said, “On February 15, 2018 at about 2:00a.m., hoodlums suspected to be IPOB members attacked Ajali Division, burnt down the station, three police patrol vehicles and other exhibits.

“The suspects equally carted away three AK 47 rifles from the division armoury and injured the Divisional Crime Officer who was on a visiting round.

He added, “Following the incident, the Command’s Special Anti robbery Squad embarked on aggressive manhunt of perpetrators and arrested five of the suspects”.

The CP gave the names of those arrested as Abuchi Nwogwu, 21, Okwudili Nwanne, 42, Maduabuchi Obi, 22, Chukwuedozie Orah, 30, and Ekechi Chukwuemeka, 30.

He said all of them hailed from Ndikelionwu in Orumba North LGA of the state.

Dandaura said upon interrogation, the suspects took police operatives to their hideout wherein one of the AK 47 rifle with breech number KO 358792 was recovered, adding that the suspects would be charge to court after investigation.

Also paraded was a 27-year-old murder suspect, Okechukwu Udensi earlier declared wanted by the police. A bounty of N1m had been placed on his head.

Udensi allegedly killed a trader last year, one 38-year-old Ndubuisi Nwokolo on the Otumoye Street, Odoakpu in Onitsha.

Dandaura said, “Following the incident, the command launched aggressive manhunt for the fleeing perpetrators and declared the ring leader one Ikechukwu Udensi alias Ikenga aged 27 years of Azia town in Ihiala LGA of Anambra State wanted.

“Consequently, on March 31, 2019 at about 12:50 p.m., following painstaking intelligence and strategic planning, police operatives attached to the command operation Udoka and Special Anti robbery Squad SARS raided a criminal hideout at Menax near down flyover in Onitsha and arrested the notorious suspect, Ikechukwu Udensi a.ka Ikenga.”

“Suspect is assisting the police with useful information that could help in arresting his accomplices in order to bring them to justice’, the CP stated.