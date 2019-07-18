<a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>

The Indigenous People of Biafra, IPOB, yesterday, said it is not interested in either the gains or the losses associated with RUGA settlement being planned by the Federal Government, but only in achieving the sovereign state of Biafra.

A protestor brandishes a banner as he takes part in a demonstration in Durban, South Africa, on May 30, 2019 during a Freedom March for Biafra held worldwide and organised by the Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB) to mark the anniversary of the unilateral declaration of independence in 1967 that sparked a brutal 30-month civil war in Nigeria.

IPOB also dared Islamists extremists and Arewa youths over the 30-day ultimatum to the Federal Government to implement RUGA settlement policy, saying it is ready for any action they would take.

In a statement by its Media and Publicity Secretary, Emma Powerful, IPOB said it had long rejected Nigeria as a country and whatever looks good or bad in it.

According to IPOB, “we have rejected Nigeria forever and whatever looks good and bad in her. Fulani people should keep their Ruga till eternity in the North, we don’t care about the gains and losses. Our total desire is to restore Biafra sovereignty and independence, nothing more.

“To the Southern Nigeria, Middle Belt particularly, Biafrans must understand that Ruga settlement is totally to fix Fulani with the indigenous people that will cause them harm in the near future.

“How can terrorist herdsmen be killing pregnant women, children, displacing people from their homes and their God-given ancestral land and still government has the temerity to force them to release land for the same people invading them? What will then happen when they come to settle with the people?

“Nigerian government and her security agencies have refused to arrest these killers. Instead, they are ready to kill anybody who raised eyebrows against the blood thirsty terrorist herdsmen and their mode of operation against the indigenous population that make up Nigeria.

“The planned use of force to establish Ruga settlement in all the 36 states of Nigeria is a clear indication that Nigerian government is behind every attack on people by herdsmen .

“The Federal Government has realised that since their orchestrated attacks on innocent people was not giving them much desired result, they decided to impose Ruga settlement programme on the people.

“IPOB said no to it and that cannot happen on any of Biafran soil. Ruga and National Livestock Transformation Program, NLTP, are the same but cannot be allowed here in Biafraland no matter the high level they take it to, because it is all about taking over our ancestral land by force.”