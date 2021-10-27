Metro

Investigation stalled as man who killed in-law, two others remains in coma

Doofan Ben-Aondofa
The Ebonyi State Police Command on Tuesday said an investigation into the alleged killing of three members of a family would soon commence.

The command’s Public Relations Officer, DSP Loveth Odoh, made this known to newsmen.

Recall that a middle-aged man (name withheld) allegedly killed his sister-in-law, younger sister and a labourer in Uburu community, Ohaozara Local Government Area of the state.

It was that they were allegedly macheted to death by the suspect who was caught while trying to flee from the scene by some youths.

Odah said, meanwhile, the suspect is still on a life-support machine.

“Investigation proper will commence as soon as the suspect gets fit,” Odah said.

