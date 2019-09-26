<a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>





In its determined war against internet fraud, operatives of the Kano Zonal office of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission, EFCC, has raided the residence of suspected fraudsters at No. 282 HC Hotoro North Quarters, Kano and arrested six of them.

The operation followed covert intelligence gathering and surveillance on the suspects.

Those arrested are Bala Balarabe, Abdullahi Musa, Abdullahi Danladi, Bashir Kassim, Saleh Mustapha and Abubaker Ahmed.

In the course of the arrest eleven mobile phones and a Mercedes C300 were recovered.

The commission said the suspects would be charged to court as soon as investigations are concluded.