



Justice Joyce Abdulmalik of the Federal High Court, Ibadan judicial division, has jailed an Ibadan based internet fraudster, Oyesanmi Ayomikun Oluwaseun, four months for sharing pornographic and indecent images through his email address, [email protected]

Justice Abdulmalik handed down the verdict after the accused has pleaded guilty to a one-count amended charge brought against him by the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission, EFCC, Ibadan Zonal Office.

Sequel to his lawyer’s request for a plea bargain and the suspect’s display of remorse during investigation, the commission dropped the initial six-count charge of documents forgery and obtaining through false pretence preferred against him, and replaced same with the lone-count charge of sending pornographic and indecent pictures.

Investigations by the EFCC operatives established that Oyesanmi was fond of sending pornographic pictures through his email address to pose to his victims as a woman, with the intention to extort money from them.

His got arrested on January 31, 2019 following a complaint from one Micheal Clark, whom he had defrauded of a sum of US$500.

The charge against him reads: That you Oyesanmi Ayomikun Oluseun, on about 31 January, 2019 at Ibadan with the Ibadan jurisdiction of this Honorable Court, knowingly sent pornographic and indecent pictures with email ([email protected]) through a computer system and network to one Micheal Clark and thereby committed an offense contrary to Section 24(1)(a) and punishable under Section 24(1)(b) of the Cyber Crimes (Prohibition, Prevention Etc) Act, 2015.

In consonance with the terms of the plea bargain, the judge sentenced Oyesanmi to four months imprisonment with effect from his day of arrest.

Also, apart from returning to his victim the US$500 he dubiously took from him, he was also made to forfeit his iphone 8plus, Hp Laptop charger and wristwatch to the government.