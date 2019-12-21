<a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>

Residents of Dutsen Alhaji, Kubwa, in the Federal Capital Territory, Abuja, were horrified on Saturday as a police Inspector shot dead a Corporal and also injured a Deputy Superintendent of Police.

After killing the junior policeman, the unidentified Inspector then shot himself dead.

The incident, which reportedly occurred around 4:30 pm, sparked fear in the area.

The details of the incident were sketchy but the deputy spokesperson for the police in the FCT, ASP Miriam Yusuf, confirmed the incident.

Yusuf, in a statement, said, “The FCT Police Command regrettably condemns the unfortunate incident that took place at Dutsen Alhaji Division involving the murder of a police Corporal by an Inspector.

“Preliminary investigation reveals that the deceased Inspector fired a shot at the Corporal leading to his death and injuring a Deputy Superintendent of Police before he committed suicide.”

While commiserating with the family members of the deceased, Yusuf explained that the FCT Commissioner of Police, Bala Ciroma, has ordered a discreet investigation into the incident and put measures in place to forestall the recurrence of such incident.”

The command urged residents to remain calm while reiterating its commitment to providing adequate security during the Christmas and New Year celebrations.